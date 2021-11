The daughter of a Donegal woman has been left stranded in South Africa.

Joanne Sweeney's daughter, Sophie travelled to South Africa last Wednesday to attend a friend's wedding.

She was due to fly home today, however, all flights out of the country have been grounded due to the emergence of the Omricon variant of Covid.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show this morning, Joanne Sweeney told Greg Hughes the advice being issued by the Irish Embassy is to keep booking flights........