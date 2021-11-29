Council’s capital budget to go to special workshop

Donegal County Council's Capital Budget has not been agreed today with more in depth discussions to take place.

The executive is proposing a spend of almost €800m of a three year period with €192m of that to be spent in 2022.

€73.5 million will be spent by Housing, Corporate and Cultural Services, just over €60 million by Roads and Transport, €29.6 million by Community, Enterprise and Planning, €5.7 million by Water and Environment and just over €4 million by Economic Development, Information Systems and Emergency Services.

While the outlined expenditure has been widely welcomed, a number of Councillors called for a further workshop to be held to discuss the capital programme before agreeing on it.

Councillors Barry Sweeney, Niamh Kennedy and Donal Coyle called for more funding to be made available for the Donegal Heritage office.

Councillor Albert Doherty welcomed the €15m set aside for the defective concrete blocks grant scheme but raised a number of questions regarding the prioritisation of properties and when works will be carried out.

East Donegal Councillors Patrick McGowan and Gary Doherty during discussions highlighted the need to progress the Donegal Community Stadium project.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle also said a number of clarifications are needed in terms of unfinished estates and the takeover of estates as well as an update on the TEN T project.

Meanwhile, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher raised concern that the programme doesn't meet the housing needs of the county and calls for more of a focus on flooding issues in South Donegal was made by Councillor Micheal Naughton.

Councillor Frank McBrearty rejected the proposed Capital Budget.