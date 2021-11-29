Concern over draft Donegal County Development Plan

A number of local representatives have raised concern over the Donegal County Development Plan.

The new draft Plan was before the latest sitting of Donegal County Council today where members debated a proposed variation in respect of a Wind Energy Policy Framework.

Some Councillors expressed reservations about the variation with guarantees sought that communities would be protected going forward.

It was also proposed that landslide studies would take place in tandem with any proposed future wind farm developments.

Cllr Gary Doherty says the ten times tip height policy must remain: