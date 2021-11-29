Bishop’s Palace, Raphoe identified as one of most-at-risk buildings in Ireland

A building in Donegal has been deemed one of 10 most-at-risk buildings in Ireland by An Taisce.

Bishop's Palace in Raphoe has been included on this year's list by the charity which aims to preserve and protect the country's natural and built heritage.

The former Church of Ireland bishop’s residence, also known as Raphoe Castle, dates back to the 1630s.

An Taisce says all the buildings identified as most-at-risk are of importance, that lie vacant and are in such a state of disrepair that they may be dangerous or have no identifiable new use.

It's warned that these buildings could be lost to future generations unless direct action is now taken to preserve them.

The charity's recommended use of Bishop's Palace is conservation.