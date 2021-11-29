Antigen testing programme for primary school children begins today

A new antigen testing programme for primary school children is to be introduced from today.

Parents will receive the tests where another child in their pod is Covid positive or if there has been two or more cases in a class within a week.

Student teachers are also to start work in primary schools today to help with staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

Meanwhile the Labour Party's calling for schools to be given assistance to help introduce mask wearing among kids, following recent NPHET advice.

Labour's Education Spokesperson, Aodhan O'Riordan, says sensitivity is needed: