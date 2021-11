Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic both enjoyed wins in the Ulster Senior League on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Doherty's goal was the difference between the two sides as Bonagee beat Derry City Reserves 1-0.

Garbhan Friel enjoyed a hattrick for Cockhill Celtic as they eased to a 4-1 victory against Letterkenny Rovers, Laurence Toland was also on the scoresheet for Gavin Cullen's side with Sean McBride netting for Rovers.