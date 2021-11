The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is warning waiting times have trebled, as the North's health service continues to be under severe pressure due to Covid.

Some patients are waiting up to six hours to be admitted to a hospital.

Figures show that the incidence rate of the virus has risen from 420 cases per 100,000 of the population to just under 600 during the first week of November - a rise of more than 40 percent in a fortnight.