Shelbourne complete the signing of Sean Boyd

Shelbourne have announced the signing of former Finn Harps striker Sean Boyd.

Boyd joins newly promoted, Shelbourne after a strong end to the season with Finn Harps scoring three goals in his final four appearances with the club.

Speaking following the signing of Boyd, manager Damien Duff said: "We are delighted to bring Sean to the club. He is another brilliant character in the building who will no doubt help build a young, hungry dressing room but also an exciting vibrant team. He has a lot of qualities on and off the pitch and we really look forward to working together”