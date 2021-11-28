Ruaidhri Higgins thanks Derry City’s departing trio

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins has paid thanks to the trio who left the club during the week.

Players Darren Cole and Marc Walsh alongside Coach Raff Cretaro won't be returning to the club for the 2022 season.

In a statement made over the weekend Higgins said: "Darren has been a fantastic servant to the club over the past five years. He was very unlucky to pick up that injury in 2019 which kept him out of the side. To his credit however he has worked his way back to full fitness and finished the season very strongly for us.

“Marc was very unlucky at times too, but Derry fans did get a chance to see how good he was just before the end of the season.

“I want to thank both players for all their hard work since I came into the club and wish them the very best for the future.

“I can confirm as well that first team coach Raff Cretaro is also leaving.

“Raff came in with me in April and has been a real influence around the club. He has a great way about him and is hugely popular with both the players and the staff.

“He does however have family commitments and I understand that. I know he has really enjoyed his time at Derry City and we would also like to wish Raff every success going forward.”