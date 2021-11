Derry City will be playing in Europe next season after St Pat's beat Boh's 4-3 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after Extra Time.

The game finished goaless in the 90 minutes before Chris Forrester put Pat's ahead on 107 minutes.

Rory Feely came off the bench to level the game up and bring the game to penalties but it was Stephen O'Donnell's side held their nerve to lift the cup.