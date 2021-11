Downings will play in an Ulster Junior Football Club Championship Semi Final after they claimed a 0-11 to 0-07 win over Aughlisnafin in Pairc Esler in Newry.

Kevin Gallagher’s men took a seven point lead at the break.

The Down Junior Champions battled back in the second half but couldn’t bridge the gap as Downing earned a four point win.

Downings boss Kevin Gallagher told Tom Comack he’s delighted to get over the line…