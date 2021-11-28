3,735 new ROI Covid-19 cases reported today

The Department of Health has reported 3,735 new cases of Covid-19.

566 people are currently in hospital with the virus - an increase of 30 on yesterday's figure.

117 people are being treated in ICU, a decrease of 1 on yesterday.

The figures come as officials try to learn more about a new Covid-19 variant of concern that is believed to be more transmissible.

NPHET member Dr Cillian De Gasgun says Omicron is very different to the original variant of the virus, but he believes the vaccine will be effective against the new strain too: