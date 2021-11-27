Walk-in booster vaccination clinic open in Letterkenny this weekend

Walk-in booster vaccination clinics are being rolled out for healthcare workers and people in their sixties and above from today, including one in Letterkenny.

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre on the Kilmacrennan road is open to walk-ins until 3:30pm today Saturday for any healthcare workers or aged 60 and above to receive a booster shot. The same centre is open from 8:15am to 5:20pm tomorrow Sunday.

You'll need to have an appropriate gap since your last vaccination - currently at least 5 months since your second dose.

Attendees will also need proof of their birth date and photo ID, while healthcare workers need their employee ID.

Damian McCallion is the HSE national lead for vaccinations and testing - he says that you can also book an appointment for a booster at your local pharmacy: