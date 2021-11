St Eunan’s bowed out of the Ulster Junior Hurling Championship on Saturday afternoon when they were beaten 3-10 to 2-08 by Craobh Rua of Armagh.

Eugen Organ's side trailed by ten points at the break and struggled to bridge that gap until goals from Conor O'Grady helped reduced the gap between the sides but it wasn't enough for the Letterkenny side as they suffered a five point defeat.

Tom Comack reports from Pairc Esler...