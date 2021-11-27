Report: Revised Mica redress scheme will be capped at €420,000

Reports claim that the Government's revised 100 percent Mica redress scheme will be capped at a cost of €420,000 per home, according to today's Business Post.

The Business Post report also states that the Government believes their revised scheme will come at a cost of €2.2 billion - but it is unclear if that costing was calculated with every affected home receiving the maximum grant amount of €420,000. If so, the final cost may end up being less than that calculation.

Cabinet is set to sign off on the revised Mica redress scheme after months of delays this coming Tuesday, and it's understood party leaders will meet on Monday to discuss a memo paper summarising the revised scheme.

You can read the full report from the Business Post here: https://www.businesspost.ie/houses/new-mica-scheme-to-be-capped-at-eur420k-per-home-18f91519