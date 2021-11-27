Over 700 homes in Donegal still without power following Storm Arwen

Hundreds of people in County Donegal are still without power this morning, following high winds last night as a result of Storm Arwen.

According to the ESB, the biggest outage is currently in the Dungloe area, with almost 500 homes affected there - power is expected to be restored in the Dungloe area by 12:30 this afternoon.

There is also a major outage in the Derrybeg area, with over 170 residences currently without power, and a fix expected around 2 o'clock this afternoon.

There are also smaller outages in the Milford and Carndonagh areas, both of which are currently expected to be fixed by midday today.

Live updates on any power outages are available on the ESB website at this link: https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/index.html