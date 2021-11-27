Numerous oil spills on Donegal roads this afternoon

Numerous oil spills have been reported on Donegal roads this afternoon.

Gardai in Milford have advised motorists to take caution, with at least three separate spillages on roads in west Donegal - one at the Bunbeg Junction near the Cuirt Hotel, and another located at Upper Dore, on the road heading towards Crolly.

They also say there is a large spillage on the Dunlewey to Muckish road.

Gardaí in Letterkenny meanwhile say that there have also been oil spillages spotted on both the Kilmacrennan road and the Termon road into Letterkenny.

Gardaí say that Donegal County Council have dispatched units to help clear up the spills, but caution is being urged in affected areas.