McHugh View: Draw made for 2022 All Ireland Championship

The draw has been made for the provincial championship for 2022.

In Ulster Donegal have been drawn at home to Armagh where the winner will face either Cavan or Antrim.

Meanwhile, All Ireland and Ulster Champions, Tyrone will face Fermanagh in the Preliminary round where the winner will face Derry.

Monaghan take on Down in the other Quarter Final with the winner of the tie playing either Tyrone, Fermanagh or Derry in the Semi Final,

In Connacht, Mayo and Galway will meet in the Quarter Final with Kerry set to take on Cork in a Munster Semi Final whilst in Leinster Dublin will play Offaly or Wexford in their Quarter Final.

