Hundreds of homes in Donegal still facing power outages – Storm Arwen latest

As many as 680 homes in the east of Donegal are without power this afternoon, following the effects of Storm Arwen, with high winds last night causing havoc across the county.

The ESB say the fault is set to be fixed by 4:30pm this afternoon - but will leave many homes without power for much of the day as a result.

There is also an outage currently affecting Arranmore Island this afternoon, with the ESB saying estimating it will be repaired by 3:30pm.

Another fault in the north of the county affecting the area around Malin Head is currently scheduled to be repaired around 4pm.

While a major outage in the Bunbeg area has now been fixed, repairs are also still being carried out in Milford and Carndonagh this afternoon according to the ESB.