St Eunan's are out of the Ulster Junior Hurling Championship after they suffered 3-10 to 2-08 defeat by Craobh Rua of Armagh on Saturday afternoon.

Eugene Organ's side fell behind early in the game and trailed 2-08 to 0-04 at half time.

Conor O'Grady netted twice for the Letterkenny side in the final quarter of the game but it wasn't enough as they fell to a five point defet.

After the game St Eunan's boss Eugene Organ spoke with Tom Comack...