The draw for the 2022 provincial championships have taken place this afternoon.

In Ulster Donegal have been drawn against Armagh with the winner of that clash taking on the winner of Antrim and Cavan for a place in the decider.

All Ireland and Ulster champions Tyrone will play Fermanagh in the preliminary round with the winner of that tie to play Derry.

Monaghan are at home to Down with whoever comes through that tie playing either Tyrone, Fermanagh or Derry in the semi final