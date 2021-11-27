Donegal involvement as UCD earn Premier Division promotion

There was Donegal involvement as UCD earned promotion to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on Friday night.

Goals from Dara Keane and Colm Whelan - his 25th of the season - saw the Students beat Waterford 2-1 in the promotion-relegation playoff.

Defeat sees Waterford relegated to the First Division after a turbulent four years in the top flight.

The Donegal involvement comes via former Finn Harps players Sam Todd and Michael Gallagher, Donegal Town's Jack Keaney and assistant manager William O'Connor.

After the game Oisin Langan spoke with UCD captain Jack Keaney...