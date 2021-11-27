Craig Breen wins Killarney Historic Stages Rally

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle in their BMW M3 have won the Killarney Historic Stages Rally finishing 57.1 seconds ahead of Alan Ring and Adrian Deasy in the Subaru Legacy RS.

Donagh Kelly and Rory Kennedy also in a BMW M3 finished in fourth just 29.6 seconds ahead of his son Eamon Kelly and Paddy McCrudden in the Ford Escort RS1800.

In the Modified section Robert Duggan and Ger Conway in the Ford Escort claimed victory with Kevin Eves and Chris Melly in second with 1 minute 05.7 the difference and Declan Gallagher and John McCarthy in their Toyota Starlet RWD finished in fifth