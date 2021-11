Bonagee United won the John Gorey Curran Youth Cup on Friday night after they beat Drumkeen 2-0 in Ballyare.

Luke Doherty opened the scoring for Bonagee on four minutes before Adam Carr sealed their win with 17 minutes to go.

Gary McCroary's side finished the game with nine men after they had goalkeeper Matthew Gibson sent off in the first half and also had Lorcan Harvey shown a red in the second but Bonagee saw the game out to claim the trophy.