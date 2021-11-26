Walk-in Clinics in Letterkenny for Booster Vaccines this weekend

Walk-in booster vaccination clinics will be available for healthcare works and those aged 60 to 69 in Letterkenny this weekend.

The booster jabs will be administered to those in this cohort who have reached an interval of at least 152 days since their second dose vaccine.

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre on the Kilmacrennan Road will be holding walk-in booster vaccination clinics at specific times this weekend.

Healthcare workers and those aged between 60-69 who received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also get their booster at the walk-in clinic if they have an interval of at least 3 months since their vaccination.

However, anyone who has had COVID-19 since their vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result.

The walk-in clinic will be available tomorrow from 8am to 3.30pm for people who had second dose on or before 28 June.

And on Sunday, the clinic will be open from 8.15am to 5.20pm for those who had second dose on or before 29 June.

People are being asked to their PPS number and a photo ID while healthcare workers are to bring evidence of their place of work.