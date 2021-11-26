Urgent attention sought for ‘accident black spot’

Serious concern has been raised over what's been described as an accident black spot on the Milford to Carrigart road.

The area overlooking Mulroy Bay is said to need safety barriers installed there as a matter of urgency after a number of crashes there in recent years.

There are also calls for a non-slip surface to be put in place on the stretch of road.

Neil Cullen, Chairperson of Miford Aontu says the road in its current state is clearly dangerous and is calling on Donegal County Council to carry out the necessary work:

Mairead was involved in the most recent crash; she counts herself very lucky to have come away with her life: