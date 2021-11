Primary teachers have welcome the approval of a Covid 19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds, which is set to be rolled out in the next few weeks.

Yesterday the European Medicines Agency approved a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine for use in primary school children.

NIAC is likely to approve it's use in Ireland in the next few days.

John Boyle - General Secretary of the I.N.T.O. says he hopes vaccinating school going children will help bring case numbers down: