‘Significant changes’ expected to Mica Redress Scheme

'Significant changes' are expected to the Mica Redress Scheme.

Campaigners are hopeful the proposals for the long awaited scheme will finally be ready by next Tuesday following several delays and weeks of negotiations.

The enhanced scheme will be complex with improvements said to be timely and reasonable according to comments made in the Dail last night.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh added that the scheme must be realistic too and says that homeowners must be afforded peace and hope coming into Christmas:

Responding on behalf of the Housing Minister, Minister Malcolm Noonan gave reassurances that the work undertaken to get the scheme right has been phenomenal:

Listen to the full exchange here: