More Capital investment needed for LUH – Blaney

A Fianna Fail Cllr has acknowledged that significant capital investment needs to be pumped into Letterkenny University Hospital.

The hospital has been in the spotlight every day this week from being the most overcrowded in Ireland to over 22,000 people on waiting lists and almost 130 vacancies.

There was also news this week that construction on the new community hospital in Letterkenny could start next year.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Cllr Liam Blaney says while the new hospital might alleviate some issues down the line, he believes a lot more money needs to be spent on the main facility: