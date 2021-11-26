LUH most overcrowded nationwide yet again

Letterkenny University Hospital is the most overcrowded hospital nationwide yet again today.

45 people were awaiting admission there this morning with eight on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 37 were waiting on wards.

It is a drop of 13 on yesterday's figure of 58.

Nationally, 259 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, according to today's INMO Trolley Watch.

200 patients were waiting in the emergency department, while 59 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.