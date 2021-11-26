Inishowen to get the worst of Storm Arwen

Snow is expected to fall in parts of the north and north-west later today.
Status yellow wind warnings are also in place for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo until tomorrow morning.
Storm Arwen is approaching Ireland, and Met Eireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly says bad conditions are in store with Inishowen set to get the worst of the wind.......
All Donegal routes to be gritted from 4PM on Fri. 26/11, issued by Donegal County Council
|ALL routes will be gritted from 4PM on Fri. 26/11. Donegal gritting route index as follows:
- 06: Inishowen West
- 04: Inishowen South
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- 05: Inishowen East
- BT: Buncrana Town
- LT: Letterkenny Town
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes
Assume that no road is ice free.