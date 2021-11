A restaurant operator says the industry is 'balanced on a knife edge' this Christmas due to cancellations.

Lorraine Heskin of Gourmet Food Parlour says there has been over a thousand booking cancellations as people reduce contacts following recent restrictions.

She says they're down 80 per cent in bookings compared to pre-covid bookings at the same time of year which is 'soul destroying'.

Ms Heskin says cancellations are a major worry for the sector coming up to Christmas: