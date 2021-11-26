Green light to roll-out booster vaccinations to all over 16

NIAC has given the green light to roll-out booster vaccinations to everyone over the age of 16.

People will still have to wait 5 months after their second dose of the initial vaccine course.

NIAC has approved the use of booster vaccines for almost everyone.

They will be rolled out with pregnant women given priority, followed by those aged 40 to 49, and then the 16 to 39 year olds.

People will still need to be at least 5 months after their second dose of the initial vaccine.

The HSE will work through the currently approved groups of over 50s and those will underlying conditions first.

People who got the Janssen vaccine will be eligible for a booster three months after their first vaccination.

The 16 to 39 group will be done in descending order of age - but those who got Janssen will have an exemption to this.

So a 20 year old who got Janssen may get their booster before a 35 year old who got Pfizer, due to waning immunity.

Meanwhile further meetings are ongoing in Government today to discuss a travel ban from southern African countries given the emergence of a new Covid variant.