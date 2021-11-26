€40M match funding needed for Council Budget

Donegal County Council will need around €40 million in matching funding for major projects over the next number of years, with the council's Chief Executive saying that was a key factor in drawing up next year's budget.

John McLaughlin was speaking to Highland Radio news after the council passed the 2022 budget by 33 votes to two.

He says the amount of supports available to the region at present is higher than at any other time, but that puts pressure on the council to ensure it has access to adequate matching funds............