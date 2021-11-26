Children over nine to wear masks

Children over the age of nine are to be asked to wear masks in school, in shops and on public transport.

NPHET has also advised against indoor community gatherings for under 12s.

NPHET has recommended against sleepovers, indoor playdates, pantos, nativity plays and communions for the under twelves for at least the next two weeks.

All children over the age of nine will now have to wear masks in shops and on public transport - as well as in school for those in third class and above.

The rules on mask wearing will be reassessed in mid-February.

It's understood NPHET has also recommended the wider use of digital Covid certs for settings where the virus could spread.

While they weren't specific - it could apply to the likes of gyms, barbers and hairdressers.

NPHET hasn't recommended any new restrictions on wider society - instead that will be considered at a meeting next week.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the Cabinet will now consider the advice.