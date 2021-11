Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager from Derry.

Aimee Kee went missing from the area of Crawford Square in the city at around about 08:30am yesterday morning.

The 15 year old is being described as having long dark hair and was wearing a St Mary's uniform with doc Martin boots and possibly wearing a baseball cap when she went missing.

Anyone with information which may help locate Aimee are being urged to contact police on 101.