4,620 new Covid cases in ROI, 2,004 in NI

4,620 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

571 patients are in hospital with the virus, with 118 in intensive care.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show there were 15 Covid infected patients being treated there, one of them in intensive care.

Northern Ireland has recorded over 2,000 cases of Covid-19, for only the third time since the pandemic began.

2,004 people have tested positive in the latest 24-hour period.

Nine Covid related deaths have also been reported.

There are 370 Covid patients in hospital north of the border, 33 of them in intensive care.