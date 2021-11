With the dust now settled on their first Donegal success in 49 years, the hurlers of St Eunan's enter the provincial championship this weekend.

On Saturday at the Athletic Grounds, the Letterkenny side will play the Armagh Champions Craobh Rua in the quarter final of the Ulster Junior Championship.

St Eunan's Manager Eugene Organ has been telling Tom Comack if they can repeat their county final performance they will be in with a chance: