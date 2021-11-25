Watch: Barney Curran – Nothing easy in Ulster

Having successfully navigated their way to the Donegal junior title and the step up to intermediate football, the next assignment for Downings is an Ulster Championship encounter this weekend.

They will play Down champions Aughlisnafin at Pairc Esler in Newry on Sunday afternoon.

The last time Downings played in Ulster was in 2016 were they reached the semi final stage losing to Blackhill of Monaghan.

Barney Curran has been telling Tom Comack there’s nothing easy when you enter the provincial championship: