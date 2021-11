A new entrance is being developed for the Public Services Centre in Letterkenny.

Donegal County Council is currently completing the Neil T Blaney Road Section of the Letterkenny Traffic Management Project, and as part of that work, the entrance to the centre and the Breast Screening Centre is being relocated to Joe Bonner Road.

The change will be implemented from tomorrow, with temporary signage being put in place to advise and guide traffic to the new entrance.