LYIT races ahead in EV charging rollout

Planning has been approved by Donegal County Council for on-site, renewable, electric vehicle charging stations, with additional energy storage capacity, at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology Campus.

The project will see LYIT become one of the first third level campuses to showcase renewable powered, on-site, EV charging infrastructure in Ireland.

The pilot, conducted under the Northern Periphery and Arctic Programme, project SMARTrenew, will see two solar powered, electric vehicle charging stations, combined with energy storage capacity, installed in the coming weeks, at the LYIT Campus car park, opposite the main college building.

This new facility will enable access to all-day electric vehicle charging to LYIT staff, students, and visitors, and will be an important step in accelerating the shift to EV's in the Northwest region, where reliance on private transport is high.

The project aims to showcase the benefits of renewable energy and energy storage in the wider community.

In a statement Project lead, and Academic Director of LYIT's WiSAR Lab, Dr Nick Timmons, noted that with the number of electric vehicles on Irish roads set to significantly expand in the coming years, the rapid rollout of EV charging infrastructure is crucial.

The full details of this project will be presented by Dr Timmons during the SMARTrenew virtual Pilot Showcase Event on Thursday the 2nd of December, at 1pm.