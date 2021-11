The youth soccer season concludes on Friday night when Drumkeen and Bonagee will clash in the final of the John Gorey Curran Cup.

Both sides have already met in a cup decider this month with Drumkeen lifting the Colin Breslin Cup in a 2-1 win.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with both camps ahead of the game.

Patrick Toye - Drumkeen Manager:

Gary McGroary - Bonagee Manager: