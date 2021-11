The hunt is on to recruit over 200 enumerators in Donegal for Census 2022.

They're needed to work for 10 weeks next year delivering and collecting around 2.2 million forms from every home in the country.

Enumerators can earn € 3,200 working part time, visiting around 450 homes each.

The Census will be held on April 3rd next year, after being delayed due to the pandemic.

Kathleen Golden, Assistant Principal for Census Publicity has been outlining more about what is involved: