Government accused of lack of planning on PCR testing debacle

A Donegal Deputy has accused the Government over what he terms the lack of forward planning for the health system as we head into another winter in the midst of a fourth surge of Covid-19.

It comes as issues with booking a PCR test continues in some parts of the country.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Pearse Doherty says the root of the problem isn't about the winter of flu period; it's about a lack of planning for increased capacity in hospitals across the country:

The Tánaiste says that no country could cope with the demand that is being experienced for PCR testing at present: