Fresh call for new inquiry into disappearance of Arlene Arkinson

Derry City and Strabane District Council is being urged to back calls for a new inquiry into the disappearance of Arlene Arkinson.

The 15 year old schoolgirl went missing after a disco in Bundoran in 1994 - her body has never been found.

An inquest into Arlene's disappearance recently concluded that she was abducted and murdered by notorious child serial sex offender and convicted murderer Robert Howard.

This has led to Arlene's family calling for the establishment of a full public inquiry into the RUCs investigation into her disappearance.

A motion is to be brought forward to Council tomorrow on the issue by Cllr Ruairi McHugh: