Four Donegal LEAs see decrease in Covid incidence

According to the latest figures, North Inishowen has maintained the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in County Donegal - but its rate of the virus has fallen sharply in the last week.

It was one of four of Donegal's seven Local Electoral Areas that saw a decrease in their Covid incidence in the last seven days - five of them were also below the national average.

Latest figures show that North Inishowen had 250 cases of Covid-19, and a 14-day incidence rate of 1,473 cases per 100,000 people - that incidence is down 501 cases per 100,000 on last week.

Milford had the second-highest figure in the county, but also saw notable drops in its Covid incidence, with 196 cases and a rate of 1,423 - down 290 on last week.

Other LEAs that showed sharp decreases in Covid incidence were Glenties and South Inishowen - Glenties with 249 cases and a rate of 1,041, down 107 on last week, and South Inishowen with 222 cases and a rate of 992, down 210.

However some rises were seen in other areas - Lifford-Stranorlar had 317 cases and a rate of 1224, a rise of 158. The Donegal LEA saw 275 cases and a rate of 1038, an increase of 162, and in the Letterkenny LEA there were 322 cases and a rate of 1080, up 50.