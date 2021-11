The European Medicines Agency has approved a Covid vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds.

It's given the green light for children that age to get a reduced dose of the Pfizer jab.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee here will now decide whether to adopt the EMA's advice.

That news comes as NPHET are today discussing extending the wearing of masks to primary school children.

Marco Cavaleri from the European Medicines Agency says there has been a specific vaccine dose designed for children...