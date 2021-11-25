Declan Bonner recruits new coach Paddy Campbell

Former Donegal player Paddy Campbell has joined the backroom team of the county senior setup.

Campbell who lead Naomh Conaill to club championship glory back in 2005 has had various coaching and management rolls in recent times in Derry and Tyrone with his latest job at Owen Roe Leckpatrick.

Campbell will work alongside Manager Declan Bonner and Head Coach Stephen Rochford.

Donegal can return to inter-county training on December 8th with the first competitive games being the McKenna Cup at the turn of the New Year with three games guaranteed before the league starts on the final weekend in January.