Council meets today to consider Budget 2022

Donegal County Council will spend over €162 million next year, almost 5% more than the figure for 2021.

Councillors will meet online today for the authority's annual budget meeting, after plans to hold the meeting in the Aura Leisure Centre were dropped this week.

Chief Executive John McLaughlin says the budget will focus on a number of key themes.

They include the maintenance and improvement of houses, roads, and other key infrastructure, support for economic development and job creation, and strengthening the Donegal brand as a location for investment and tourism.

He said the council is also peparing a pipeline of plans for housing, roads, public-realm improvements, recreation/leisure, and job-creation infrastructure, and that will be supported in this budget.

Finance Officer Richard Gibson says the budget has increased from €155,285,723 in 2021 to an estimated €162,303,721 in the Draft Budget for 2022.

The Draft Budget includes a new €350,000 Fund to initiate a Pilot Project for Infrastructure within Council Housing Estates, as well as the capacity to ensure that co-funding requirements for all the projects underway can be met, while also maintaining levels of funding provided across the council's services this year.