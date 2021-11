Cathaoirleach Jack Murray has proposed that Donegal County Council's draft budget for 2022 be accepted, and that's been seconded by Fianna Fail Whip Cllr Ciaran Brogan.

The council's Chief Executive and Finance Director both gave an overview on the figures, before each Director of Service gave specific presentations on their own areas.

Members are currently discussing the provisions of the budget book, before it is put to a vote.